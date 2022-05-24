 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Decatur organization invites military for coffee and donuts

  • 0

DECATUR — Sista Girls and Friends will serve coffee and donuts to active military and veteran service members beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, May 27, at Sista Girls and Friends, 500 E. Lake Shore Ave. Decatur.

Watch now: Operation Cookie Share provides treats for military, first responders

Sista Girls and Friends is a non-profit organization founded to empower women and girls. For more information on the organization, visit www.sistagirlsandfriends.com.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News