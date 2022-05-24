Decatur organization invites military for coffee and donuts

DECATUR —
Sista Girls and Friends will serve coffee and donuts to active military and veteran service members beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, May 27, at Sista Girls and Friends, 500 E. Lake Shore Ave. Decatur.
Sista Girls and Friends is
a non-profit organization founded to empower women and girls. For more information on the organization, visit www.sistagirlsandfriends.com.
Photos: Illinois National Guard opens cyber security range to public
040422-blm-loc-2cyberrange
Illinois National Guard Adjutant General Richard Neely, center, cuts a ribbon to a new server room with members of the 183rd Joint Cyber Range at Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport in Springfield on Saturday. The Cyber Range and all of its networks are isolated from the internet to avoid inadvertently releasing malware or other viruses from the worldwide net during exercises.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040422-blm-loc-3cyberrange
A shoulder patch worn by members of the Illinois National Guard's Joint Cyber Centurions underscores the formality of the new field of cybersecurity in the armed forces at the 183rd Air Wing in Springfield on Saturday. The air wing houses the Illinois Guard's new Joint Cyber Range.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040422-blm-loc-1cyberrange
Lt. Loni Crowder, left, of the 183rd Air Wing in Springfield, introduced guest educators, state leaders and military personnel to the wing's new Cyber Range at the Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport in Springfield on Saturday. The Cyber Range allows military computer warfare specialists to work with state or corporate computer technicians as they train to battle cyber threats to the country's infrastructure. The computer stations allow for red and blue teams to battle each other for control of computer networks.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040422-blm-loc-4cyberrange
Members of the Illinois National Guard's Joint Cyber Centurions file into the Cyber Range at the 183rd Air Wing in Springfield on Saturday. Many of the cyber specialists in the National Guard are weekend warriors who bring their computer science backgrounds to bear on defeating cyber threats to the country's infrastructure.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040422-blm-loc-5cyberrange
A screen saver on a computer station at the Illinois National Guard's Joint Cyber Range underscores its connection to the U.S. Air Force in the new facility at the 183rd Air Wing in Springfield on Saturday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040422-blm-loc-6cyberrange
Illinois National Guard Adjutant General Richard Neely explains to guests on Saturday how the Cyber Range came to be located at the 183rd Air Wing in Springfield.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040422-blm-loc-7cyberrange
Lt. Chris Muenter explains the design and cooperative structure of the Cyber Range to guests at the 183rd Air Wing in Springfield on Saturday. Muenter was one of the specialists who brought the Cyber Range together.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040422-blm-loc-8cyberrange
Military and civilian guests attended the opening of the Illinois National Guard's Joint Cyber Range at the 183rd Air Wing in Springfield on Saturday.
DAVID PROEBER
