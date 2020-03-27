Macon County veterans affected by COVID-19 are eligible for financial help

DECATUR — The Veteran’s Assistance Commission of Macon County Inc. is partnering with Help 4 Heroes Fund to help veterans who were financially affected by COVID-19.

Help 4 Heroes, a nonprofit charitable fund, is pledging up to $10,000 to support veterans and their families that have been laid off or lost employment because of the virus. Honorably discharged veterans are eligible for a $100 gift card to a veteran and $25 gift card for each dependent living in the veteran’s household.

The gift cards are intended to help with gas, groceries or other essentials during this time.

The office is closed to walk-ins. Veterans should contact the office by phone for an application. The process will be done through fax, email, or postal service.

To be eligible, the veteran must have resided in Macon County for a minimum of six months.