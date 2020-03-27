Macon County veterans affected by COVID-19 are eligible for financial help
0 comments

Macon County veterans affected by COVID-19 are eligible for financial help

  • 0
111218-dec-loc-vets3 (copy)

The ceremony to honor Veterans Day in Decatur began with the posting of the colors by the Macon County Honor Guard. 

DECATUR — The Veteran’s Assistance Commission of Macon County Inc. is partnering with Help 4 Heroes Fund to help veterans who were financially affected by COVID-19. 

Help 4 Heroes, a nonprofit charitable fund, is pledging up to $10,000 to support veterans and their families that have been laid off or lost employment because of the virus. Honorably discharged veterans are eligible for a $100 gift card to a veteran and $25 gift card for each dependent living in the veteran’s household.

The gift cards are intended to help with gas, groceries or other essentials during this time. 

The office is closed to walk-ins. Veterans should contact the office by phone for an application. The process will be done through fax, email, or postal service.

To be eligible, the veteran must have resided in Macon County for a minimum of six months.

Requirements include honorable discharged veterans from active duty military service (dd214), must have been laid off or lost their job due to an impact that is no fault of their own and related to the coronavirus. Proof of loss of employment must be provided with documentation from IDES or your previous employer. Employment must have been lost between February 2, 2020 and April 5, 2020.

Proof of dependents includes birth certificates, marriage license or previous year tax documents. If the marriage or birth was in Macon County, the Macon County clerk can verify the entries on your application.

Veterans Day Assembly at LSA

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News