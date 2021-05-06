 Skip to main content
Remains of Korean War soldier to return to Decatur
Remains of Korean War soldier to return to Decatur

DECATUR — The remains of Korean War soldier Cpl. Asa Vance will return to his hometown of Decatur on Monday, May 10.

His body is expected to arrive at  St. Louis Lambert International Airport around 3 p.m. A Patriot Guard procession will escort the family and the remains to Decatur, entering the city via Interstate 72 and traveling along Illinois 121 to the Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Home on North Kandy Lane.

The funeral will be Friday, May 14, at the Central Christian Church, Springfield, with the burial at Camp Butler Cemetery, Springfield.

Vance enlisted in December 1949 and went to training in Kansas and Georgia before serving in Japan. 

Vance was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces.

The Army listed him as presumed dead in 1954.

Following a meeting between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un in 2018, the North Korean government turned over more than 55 boxes of war-dead remains to the United States. Some boxes of remains were recovered from Sinhung-ri, consistent with where Vance was reported missing in action. Analysts eventually identified Vance among the remains.

Vance remains were found through the work of the Defense Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency.

PHOTOS: The Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor is dedicated at the Decatur Civic Center

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

