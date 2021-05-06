Remains of Korean War soldier to return to Decatur

This bittersweet collection of vintage photographs show how U.S. Military Service men and women found solace in Christmas celebrations at the height of World War Two. Mostly pictured in far-flung locations, the brave members of the Navy, Army, Marine, & Air Force are seen making the best…

DECATUR — The remains of Korean War soldier Cpl. Asa Vance will return to his hometown of Decatur on Monday, May 10.

His body is expected to arrive at St. Louis Lambert International Airport around 3 p.m. A Patriot Guard procession will escort the family and the remains to Decatur, entering the city via Interstate 72 and traveling along Illinois 121 to the Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Home on North Kandy Lane.

The funeral will be Friday, May 14, at the Central Christian Church, Springfield, with the burial at Camp Butler Cemetery, Springfield.

Vance enlisted in December 1949 and went to training in Kansas and Georgia before serving in Japan.

Vance was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces.

The Army listed him as presumed dead in 1954.