Veteran application for assistance

DECATUR — The Veteran’s Assistance Commission of Macon County Inc. is partnering with Help 4 Heroes of Macon County Fund by giving a $100 gift card to a veteran and $25 gift card for each dependent living in the veteran’s household.
The office is closed to walk-ins. Veterans should contact the office by phone for an application. The process will done through fax, email, or postal service.
To be eligible, the veteran must have resided in Macon County for a minimum of six months.
Requirements include honorable discharged veterans from active duty military service (dd214), must have been laid off or lost their job due to an impact that is no fault of their own and related to the coronavirus. Proof of loss of employment must be provided with documentation from IDES or your previous employer. Employment must have been lost between February 2, 2020 and April 5, 2020.
Proof of dependents includes birth certificates, marriage license or previous year tax documents. If the marriage or birth was in Macon County, the Macon County clerk can verify the entries on your application.
