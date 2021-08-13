 Skip to main content
Vinnie's Barbee-Q homeless block party planned in Decatur

DECATUR — Vinnie's Barbee-Q will hold its annual Block Party for the Homeless, from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.

The event will take place at Water Street Mission, 758 N. Water St. in Decatur. Music will be provided by DJ David Lee.

For more information contact Vinnie Barbee at 217-412-7427.

