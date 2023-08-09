DECATUR — Vinnie's Barbee-Q will host its 22nd annual Block Party for the Homeless from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.
The event will take place at the Water Street Mission, 758 N. Water St., in Decatur. There will be food, games and music provided by DJ David Lee.
