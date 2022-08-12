 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vinnie's Barbee-Q to host block party in Decatur

  • 0

DECATUR — Vinnie's Barbee-Q will host its 21st annual Block Party for the Homeless from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.

Ripple Motor Show returns to Mount Zion for second year

The event will take place at the Water Street Mission, 758 N. Water St. in Decatur. There will be food, games and music provided by DJ David Lee.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News