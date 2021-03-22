Watch now: Decatur names first female fire department lieutenant

German-Roberts has become one of her mentors. “She’s such an inspiration,” Brewer said.

According to Brewer, only four female firefighters have been employed in Decatur. “So for her to be the first lieutenant, it’s just an amazing feeling,” Brewer said. “I can’t wait to one day following in her footsteps.”

German-Roberts and Brewer encourage all people, not just women, who are considering a career as a firefighter. “If you have the dream of helping people and being a firefighter, then definitely talk to people, go to Richland (Community College) and look around and see what programs you can find to get yourself involved in,” German-Roberts said.

Visitors are also welcome to visit the local fire stations, although COVID precautions are in place.

“But we still talk to people and reach out,” German-Roberts said. “Education. No matter what path you are going to choose, get your education.”

The promotion of German-Roberts into an authority position is advancement for women, but they know they still have work to do.

“We just have to break that stereotypical mold that a firefighter is a guy,” she said.