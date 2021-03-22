Watch now: Decatur names first female fire department lieutenant

DECATUR — The glass ceiling is being shattered by an axe and a fire hose.
Tina M. German-Roberts, 50, Decatur’s first female firefighter line officer, has to work her way up the ladder to become a lieutenant. Her promotion was announced at the beginning of March, just in time for Women’s History Month.
However, the process of becoming an officer didn't happen overnight and wasn't easy.
She completed years of classes and certifications. “After all that, I attempted my first time and didn’t have good success,” she said. “Finally after a couple more attempts I made the list.”
Along with the various classes and an oral interview, the applicants are required to pass a 150-question test. “I put in thousands of hours studying,” German-Roberts said. “It’s all about education.”
Brains aren’t the only important tool. A firefighter also needs to be physically fit. German-Roberts said she works out religiously.
“I was kind of athletic my whole life,” she said. “So when an opportunity presented itself to become a firefighter, I just worked towards it.”
Prior to becoming a firefighter 13 years ago, German-Roberts worked for the Decatur Ambulance Service for 16 years as a paramedic. Preparation for both jobs was challenging, she said. She was finally hired in the emergency field after four attempts.
Raising her five children also slowed the process. “But family is a priority for me,” she said. “They are my biggest backing and my biggest support.”
The Decatur Fire Department has had female firefighters in the past. One of the first was hired nearly 30 years ago.
“With our population, it’s just been a statistical thing that not many women try out,” German-Roberts said. “Fire history has a tradition of being mainly men.”
More women are beginning the process of becoming a firefighter.
Jessie Brewer, 30, has been a firefighter for more than three years. She became interested in the career as a young child after a firefighter visited her school during Fire Prevention Week. “I remember being in kindergarten and a fireman picked me up and put me in his fire gear,” she said. “I thought, this is awesome.”
At 16 years old, she joined the volunteer fire department of her hometown of Bethany. In college she earned her degree in fire science.
“I genuinely love my job,” she said. “It’s always exciting, it’s challenging. I learn something new everyday.”
The people she works with makes the job even more enjoyable, according to Brewer. “It's definitely a family,” she said.
German-Roberts has become one of her mentors. “She’s such an inspiration,” Brewer said.
According to Brewer, only four female firefighters have been employed in Decatur. “So for her to be the first lieutenant, it’s just an amazing feeling,” Brewer said. “I can’t wait to one day following in her footsteps.”
German-Roberts and Brewer encourage all people, not just women, who are considering a career as a firefighter. “If you have the dream of helping people and being a firefighter, then definitely talk to people, go to Richland (Community College) and look around and see what programs you can find to get yourself involved in,” German-Roberts said.
Visitors are also welcome to visit the local fire stations, although COVID precautions are in place.
“But we still talk to people and reach out,” German-Roberts said. “Education. No matter what path you are going to choose, get your education.”
The promotion of German-Roberts into an authority position is advancement for women, but they know they still have work to do.
“We just have to break that stereotypical mold that a firefighter is a guy,” she said.
German-Roberts may be the leader while the fire crew is in the public fighting a fire, but she understands the importance of the people she works with.
“We work as a team,” she said. “I’m still working on the line fighting fires.”
