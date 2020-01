Brittany Marucco and Chad Childers, both of Blue Mound, were married Sept. 23, 2019, in Rome, Italy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Brenda Graham of Stonington and Terry Marucco of Sullivan are parents of the bride. She is an accountant.

Jack Childers of Johnston City and the late Wanda Childers are parents of the bridegroom. He is a funeral director.

The couple resides in Blue Mound.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0