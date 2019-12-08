DUNN-COLLIER
0 comments

DUNN-COLLIER

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Molly and Alexander Collier

Molly and Alexander Collier

Molly Dexter Dunn and Alexander Bennett Collier, both of Carmel, Ind., were married Aug. 3, 2019, in Ritz Charles Chapel, Carmel, Ind.

Diane Williams and Robert Edmund Dunn, both of Decatur, are parents of the bride.

Tracey Ann and Marc Anthony Collier of Morristown, Ind., are parents of the bridegroom.

The bride is a graduate of Warrensburg-Latham High School and Butler University, Indianapolis, Ind.  She is a wellness teacher for Carmel Clay Schools.

The bridegroom is a graduate of Shelbyville High School, Shelbyville, Ind.; Butler University, Indianapolis, Ind.; and Defiance College, Defiance, Ohio. He is assistant women’s soccer coach at Butler University. 

Honeymoon was a Caribbean cruise.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News