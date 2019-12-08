DUNN-COLLIER

Molly Dexter Dunn and Alexander Bennett Collier, both of Carmel, Ind., were married Aug. 3, 2019, in Ritz Charles Chapel, Carmel, Ind.

Diane Williams and Robert Edmund Dunn, both of Decatur, are parents of the bride.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Tracey Ann and Marc Anthony Collier of Morristown, Ind., are parents of the bridegroom.

The bride is a graduate of Warrensburg-Latham High School and Butler University, Indianapolis, Ind. She is a wellness teacher for Carmel Clay Schools.

The bridegroom is a graduate of Shelbyville High School, Shelbyville, Ind.; Butler University, Indianapolis, Ind.; and Defiance College, Defiance, Ohio. He is assistant women’s soccer coach at Butler University.

Honeymoon was a Caribbean cruise.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0