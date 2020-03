Katrina Jean Rhoades and Eric Wayne Grant, both of Decatur, were married Feb. 14, 2020, in bride’s parent’s home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Katherine and Michael Rhoades of Decatur are parents of the bride. She is a license plate technician at Macon Resources Inc.

Bonnie and Max Grant of Decatur are parents of the bridegroom. He is a dispatcher at McLeod Express.

The couple resides in Decatur.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0