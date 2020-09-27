Another Falcons collapse: Foles' 3 TDs lead 30-26 Bears win

Brian Hill and Todd Gurley each ran for a touchdown and Ryan connected with Hayden Hurst on a short TD pass that helped stake the Falcons to their seemingly comfortable lead.

Trubisky set up Chicago's first touchdown with the second-longest run of his career, a 45-yarder after the Falcons abandoned the the entire middle of the field. He connected on Graham on a 2-yard scoring pass to pull the Bears within 16-10 at halftime.

Foles, who guided the Eagles to the Super Bowl title after the 2017 season, spent one injury-plagued season in Jacksonville before being acquired by the Bears to put some heat on the disappointing Trubisky.

Foles got his chance after Trubisky threw an interception in the third quarter that set up a Falcons field goal, pushing the lead to 26-10.

Foles pushed the Bears down the field, connecting with Miller on a play that was initially ruled a 17-yard touchdown pass even though Darqueze Dennard came away with the ball. After reviewing the replay, the officials ruled that Miller never had control and awarded an interception to Dennard.