Anxieties mitigated upon arrival to Winkeler's Bend

Crooked Creek spilled over its banks into nearby fields.

“I hope we’re able to get to the cabin,” I told my wife anxiously.

A few minutes later, we crossed the Kaskaskia River and saw it was still within its banks, albeit barely. Indeed, when we arrived at the cabin the river was roaring by. But, after a couple hours we determined the river was dropping slightly.

Once sure we wouldn’t be swept away in a flood, we spent the next two days relaxing. After cleaning the cabin, even that was fun, we plopped down in lawn chairs to watch the river roll by. To paraphrase Forrest Gump, when we got hungry we ate, when we got thirsty we got something to drink.

And, we let nature come to us.

Prothonotary warblers were in the process of turning a bird house into a home. Red-bellied and downy woodpeckers fought Carolina chickadees, tufted titmice and an occasional goldfinch for spots at the feeder.

Several times we were strafed by wood ducks zipping through the compound and we thrilled at the bald eagles circling overhead.