AP source: Cubs, Kris Bryant agree to $18.6 million, 1-year deal

CHICAGO — Third baseman Kris Bryant avoided arbitration with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing Friday to an $18.6 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Bryant got a significant boost from the $12.9 million he earned last year.

Chicago also agreed to a $1,575,000, one-year contract with outfielder Albert Almora Jr.

The 2016 NL MVP, Bryant rebounded from an injury-filled season to bat .282 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs.

It remains unclear whether he will remain with the team he led to the 2016 World Series championship, the Cubs' first title since 1908.

Chicago's thin minor league system, the prospects Bryant could bring back in a trade and the large contract the three-time All-Star would figure to command as a free agent have all thrown his future into question. He also has a pending grievance he filed in the hope of becoming a free agent one year earlier than scheduled.