Aretha Franklin family blasts biopic

Aretha Franklin’s youngest son has slammed the forthcoming National Geographic series about the late star’s life and career.

In an angry, all-caps post, Kecalf Franklin aimed sharp words at “Genius: Aretha,” the eight-part series scheduled to premiere March 21 with Cynthia Erivo as the Queen of Soul.

He says the family does not support the project, contending a deal was “pushed through without our consent.”

“If you are a true fan please do not support it!!!” wrote Franklin, 50. The youngest of Aretha Franklin’s four sons, he’s known informally as Kelf.

In a footnote, he added that his criticism is not directed toward the show’s actors, “as we know they are just doing their jobs.”

Representatives for National Geographic and Disney did not respond to a request for comment Monday.