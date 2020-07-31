Art Institute of Chicago reopens (copy)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Early visitors, as the Art Institute let the public back in for the first time since mid-March, didn't go to "A Sunday on La Grande Jatte," typically the museum's most crowded work.

At one moment during the first hour of reopening day Thursday, only a security guard stood in front of Georges Seurat's routinely besieged pointillist study of a Parisian waterfront park.

Instead, many headed straight to the Modern Wing and the museum's newly hung Basquiat canvas — the Art Institute's first by the 1980s art world darling — and many more queued up to get into the big El Greco special exhibition, which was open only a week before COVID-19 forced the shutdown of most public life in Chicago and the U.S.

But this wasn't your typical, show-me-some-Impressionism crowd. The first folks allowed back in, during the noon hour Thursday, were museum members, people who really have seen it all before.

"We want to see the new painting in the Modern Wing by Basquiat," said Melissa LaMantia, a middle school arts teacher from Glen Ellyn, in line with her husband Steve Crowley.