Arthur Atwood Lions Club fish fry scheduled

ARTHUR — The Arthur Atwood Lions Club is looking to duplicate its last record-breaking fish fry supper.

The next event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Arthur United Methodist Church, 108 E. Illinois St. in Arthur. Serving will be from 4-7 p.m. A free will donation will be taken.

The menu includes fish, baked beans, cole slaw and/or apple sauce, bread, tartar sauce, and desserts. All meals will be served for carry out from the east door.

The Arthur Atwood Lions Club contributes to student scholarships and various charities in the area including local food pantries and Christmas funds, ball leagues, and the Arthur Grade School backpack program, as well as Camp Lions, a summer camp for those with vision and hearing needs.

Local activities include providing eyeglasses and hearing aids for the needy, sponsoring the end-of-summer pool party and ALAH post prom, and many other school activities and community charities.

For more information on the fish fry, contact Lion Jennifer Perrine at (217) 254-1703 or jperrine89@gmail.com.

