Detectives are investigating after a 14-year-old Decatur boy was shot in the leg. Anyone with information can call police at (217) 424-2734 or…
“Out of an abundance of caution, Decatur Public Schools is temporarily closing the two Dennis Lab School campuses while we further assess stru…
The jury deliberated about four hours before returning the guilty verdict against the Decatur native.
The new owners must buy it with the interior sight unseen and will face a mountain of restoration work — and organizing an eviction.
Cameron K. Taylor was discovered Feb. 6 by officers responding to reports of a person being shot in a residence in the 500 block of South 19th Street.