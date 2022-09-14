Arts in Central Park this weekend in Decatur

DECATUR — Arts in Central Park, Decatur's annual arts festival, will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in downtown's Central Park.

A VIP preview party will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.

Admission into the park is free. The event is hosted by the Decatur Area Arts Council and Gallery 510.

Approximately 50 art vendors will bring a selection of their works including a variety of artwork for sale, such as jewelry, pottery, metal sculptures, glass, fiber arts and paintings.

There will be children's art activities hosted by the Children's Museum of Illinois, live music, the Public Painted Pianos Project in Macon County allowing people to play pianos, and a Kids ArtShop for children 12 and under to buy art.