 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arts in Central Park this weekend in Decatur

  • 0

DECATUR — Arts in Central Park, Decatur's annual arts festival, will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in downtown's Central Park.

A VIP preview party will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.

Admission into the park is free. The event is hosted by the Decatur Area Arts Council and Gallery 510.

Approximately 50 art vendors will bring a selection of their works including a variety of artwork for sale, such as jewelry, pottery, metal sculptures, glass, fiber arts and paintings.

Decatur Underground Theater to host Black Light Bingo

There will be children's art activities hosted by the Children's Museum of Illinois, live music, the Public Painted Pianos Project in Macon County allowing people to play pianos, and a Kids ArtShop for children 12 and under to buy art.

People are also reading…

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Decatur Area Arts Council

1 of 11

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News