At Illinois Statehouse, education funding returns to the forefront. A look at the numbers.

“I believe that if (education is) truly priority… not only can we allocate the $350 million that the governor is referring to, but believe it or not, I think we can do better. If we prioritize it, we can put as much as a half a billion new dollars in K through 12,” Davis said in a news conference following the budget address.

According to an analysis by the non-profit think tank Center for Tax and Budget Accountability, the actual number needed to get the state to adequacy in 2027 is $7.35 billion, or about $780 million in total added funding each year.

Manar said he’d ideally like to see that number hit, but acknowledged that the $350 million number was a product of negotiations which led to the 2017 passage of the bill, not an actual avenue to adequacy within the specified time frame.

He also said funding less than the $350 million could drive Tier 2 districts down to Tier 1.

For Bourne and House Republicans, though, the prospect of $150 million that may or may not be realized this year means instability for local schools and the potential of upward property tax pressures.