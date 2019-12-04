At least 1 shot by Chicago police after 'armed encounter' in East Garfield Park, authorities say
At least 1 shot by Chicago police after 'armed encounter' in East Garfield Park, authorities say

CHICAGO — Police fired shots, striking at least one person Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Following an "armed encounter" with whom police described as suspects at West Wilcox Street and South Pulaski Road, police shot at least one person, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi in a tweet posted about 9:10 p.m.

An adult gunshot victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, while another adult with unknown injuries was taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

