Attempted murder charges dropped against Decatur man

DECATUR — Charges of attempted murder have been dropped against Decatur man Kadaris T. Britt.

The case against Britt, 27, had been scheduled for a trial Nov. 15 but prosecutors appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Nov. 2 to announce the charge was being dismissed. Further charges of being an armed habitual criminal, the aggravated discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a weapon were also dropped.

All the charges were “dismissed without prejudice," which means they could be refiled at a later date.

Decatur police reports said Britt had been arrested and charged after a 24-year-old man was shot in the stomach on May 17 in the 800 block of South Maffit Street.

Commenting on the case, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said the victim had recanted information about who shot him and a key witness had identified someone else as the shooter.

“There was really nowhere for us to go,” Rueter said of the case.

 TONY REID

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

