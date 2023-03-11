Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is open and running operations as normal. We are doing our best to... View on PetFinder
AUBREY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Detectives are investigating after a shooting that left a 20-year-old woman dead and 4-year-old child injured, police said.
"D" or dog food is street slang for heroin.
Decatur man had just gotten back from the hospital when he was assaulted by his new spouse.
Authorities have identified the 20-year-old Decatur woman shot to death Wednesday evening in an incident that also left a 4-year-old child wounded.
The killing of the 13-year-old boy was among three Decatur gun death tragedies investigated by coroner's jury.