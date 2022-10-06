Author and Vandalia native Paul Stroble to speak at state historic site

VANDALIA — A Vandalia native who has published 24 books, including some about his hometown, will appear at the Vandalia Statehouse on Saturday, Oct. 8, for a special presentation titled “Inspired by Vandalia.”

Paul Stroble will speak at 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Stroble was born and raised in Vandalia. His books include two that are specifically about the city. He’s written poetry books based on Vandalia and others that are religious curriculum and include Vandalia anecdotes.

During his visit to the Vandalia Statehouse, Stroble will have copies of his new poetry book, “Four Mile,” available for purchase. Proceeds from book sales will be donated to the Vandalia Statehouse.

He is currently an adjunct professor at Webster University in St. Louis, teaching courses in philosophy and religion. His wife, Beth, is a former English teacher at Vandalia Community High School and currently serves as the chancellor of Webster University.

The Vandalia Statehouse, which is Illinois’ oldest existing capitol building, is managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.