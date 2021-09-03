B.J. Leonard: Tragic locations don't define city

Houses often tell the stories of our community.

Ten years ago, on the evening of September 3, 2011, Mishyra Wheeler (age 17) was shot on the front porch of the house at 1502 North Church Street. She died several hours later at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Mishyra’s death sent ripples throughout the entire community, as Decatur felt the collective wound of violence, death, and the deterioration of our city core. It was a dark point in our city’s history.

The house at 1502 North Church Street was quickly abandoned after the shooting, and has sat empty, falling prey to two fires since. The deteriorating structure stands as a visual reminder of the emotional scars and memory the neighborhood, its residents and the city still carry today. For many, it is a descriptor of our city’s core.

However, neither the narrative of our city, nor the dignity of its residents, are defined solely by the buildings. While the buildings tell the stories of our past, the people are writing the stories of our future. The neighborhood that has at times experienced so much death is also celebrating new life and hope. People are coming together around shared meals, Bible studies, and neighborhood celebrations.

Orchards are bearing the tangible fruit of apples, pears and peaches and the figurative fruit of cooperation and pride in the neighborhood. As friendships grow, so does trust and dependability in neighbors to care for one another. These neighbors and neighborhood events are displaying hospitality, dignity, and a faith in the potential for something better.

As some of Mishyra’s family and friends gather in the coming days to mourn her death, they also continue to hope and pray for a better future for the neighborhood and our city.

While the recent reports of violence in our city may seem to become normal or common place, may we never grow numb to these events or lose sight of the inherent value every life carries. Each life lost is a tragedy. Each life affected is a burden for the community to help carry. In the same way, a life saved is a life gained. A life enriched is a benefit for the entire community.

We will not forget Mishyra’s tragic death, and we honor her memory by taking part in a community in which people build each other up, share each other’s burdens, and allow the roots of peace to grow. Through the financial and volunteer investment of programs and mentoring relationships, we can display the dignity that is carried by all people, regardless of where they live or their unique circumstances. In doing so, together we can create a better street, a better neighborhood, a better community for everyone and write a deserving story for our collective future.

B.J. Leonard is missions pastor at Decatur's First Christian Church.

