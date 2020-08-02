Baez's single in 11th gives Cubs 2-1 win over Pirates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Javier Báez singled through a drawn-in infield in the 11th inning, scoring David Bote from third base and giving the Chicago Cubs a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Bote, who made the last out in the 10th, started the inning on second base as mandated by Major League Baseball's extra-inning rule for the pandemic-shortened season. He advanced to third on a deep fly to right by Anthony Rizzo and jogged home on Baez's first career game-ending hit against Cody Ponce (0-1).

Jeremy Jeffress (1-0) worked a scoreless 11th for the win.

The game was delayed 64 minutes by rain before the bottom of the ninth.

Chicago has won 10 straight games against Pittsburgh at Wrigley Field. The Cubs outscored the Pirates 81-31 in the previous nine games, hitting 24 homers during that span.

In both the 10th and 11th innings, the Pittsburgh runner on second base to start the inning made a baserunning out. In the 10th, catcher Jacob Stallings tried to score from second on a single by Josh Bell with no outs and was thrown out by left fielder Kyle Schwarber. In the 11th, Kevin Newman was thrown out at third trying to advance on a grounder to shortstop.