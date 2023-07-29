Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A third person who was in the car at the time two men were fatally shot Friday in Decatur was allowed to drive away from the scene, police said.
Ernie Drummond and his wife, Jodi, have announced their purchase of Shelbyville’s iconic ice cream and burger restaurant Druby’s.
Customers of new Mystic Greenz near U.S. 36 and Interstate 72 in Harristown praise convenience of having local dispensary.
Police said the suspect confronted a driver who says she may have accidentally cut him off in traffic.
The dispensary is located in Harristown.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.