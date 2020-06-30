Baseball notes: As history proves (hello, 1981), the Chicago Cubs can’t afford a slow start in a 60-game season

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs’ 42-18 start in 2016 allowed them to cruise to the National League Central title, align their rotation for the playoffs and win their first World Series since 1908.
That record isn’t the best 60-game start in franchise history, but it serves as a reminder of the importance of a fast start as the Cubs begin preparations this week for a 60-game season after the coronavirus-delayed start.
According to team historian Ed Hartig, the best 60-game start in franchise history occurred in 1880, when the Chicago White Stockings started 48-11-1 en route to a 67-17-2 record and first place in the National League.
The Cubs’ best 60-game start since 1900 occurred in 1907, when they went 47-13. They finished 107-45-3 and won their first World Series.
The Cubs went 52-8 -- a franchise record for a 60-game stretch -- four times during the 1906 season. They ended the season at 116-36-3 but lost to the Chicago White Sox in the World Series.
Longtime Cubs fans will have a hard time forgetting the misadventures of the 1981 and 1999 seasons. The 1981 team had a franchise-worst 17-41-2 start through 60 games, including a 15-37-2 record before the strike.
But that stretch pales in comparison with a 16-44 stretch in 1999 -- the worst 60-game run in franchise history. They achieved that dubious distinction seven times despite posting a 32-23 record through 55 games. They finished 67-95.
Cubs’ Heyward donates $100,000 to aid COVID-19 workers
Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward is donating $100,000 to University of Chicago Medicine through the Heyward Family Fund to help reduce hardships experienced by healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic and increase contact tracing efforts on the South Side.
“Through this donation, I want to help ease the personal burdens on our healthcare heroes and support efforts aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19, especially in vulnerable communities hit hard by the virus,” Heyward said in a statement.
Half of the donation will support UC Medicine’s Healthcare Heroes Fund, which helps reduce hardship costs for frontline healthcare workers, such as childcare and eldercare and transportation, and temporary housing for workers. The remaining $50,000 will help contact tracing efforts across the South Side, which has been disproportionately affected by the virus.
UC Medicine is partnering with the South Side Healthcare Collaborative (SSHC), a network of more than 30 federally qualified health centers and community hospitals, to implement contact tracing, a public health practice that reduces the spread of disease by interviewing those who tested positive and finding people who could have been exposed to the virus because of contact with someone who is sick.
“Jason’s gift will help us provide needed care to people disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” said Brenda Battle, vice president of UC Medicine’s Urban Health Initiative and chief diversity and inclusion officer. “This support is critical to our efforts to prevent further spread in the community.”
In March, Heyward donated $200,000 to be split between two companies, with $100,000 going to MASK Chicago -- which is collecting supplies and meals for families affected by the virus -- and the other $100,000 helping out the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Masur named new White Sox radio play-by-play voice
Andy Masur will succeed the late Ed Farmer as play-by-voice of the Chicago White Sox on WGN-AM 720 and the team’s radio network alongside longtime analyst Darrin Jackson, the station and ball club announced Tuesday.
Masur, who grew up in the Chicago area, spent the previous two seasons as the radio pregame host for White Sox baseball. He also regularly called an inning of play-by-play on Sox home games and was a back-up for both Farmer and Jackson, who joined the team’s TV broadcast team in 2000 and moved to radio in 2009.
Farmer, who spent most of his life batting a kidney disease, died April 1 in at a Los Angeles-area hospital at age 70. A one-time All-Star pitcher who spent 2\u00bd seasons with the Sox in an 11-year major-league career, he spent nearly 30 years broadcasting White Sox games on radio, serving as play-by-play announcer since 2006.
“I am truly honored and humbled to join my friend Darrin Jackson in the White Sox radio booth this season,” Masur said in a statement. “Many people before me have said legends cannot be replaced, and the great Ed Farmer is truly irreplaceable. As a fellow Chicagoan, I hope my passion for the city and the game of baseball connects with White Sox fans in a way that Ed would be proud.”
Masur circled back to WGN-AM in 2014, having first worked at the station from 1999-2007. HIs first stint included serving as the main pre- and postgame host for the Cubs radio network and handling occasional play-by-play duties.
HIs second WGN stint included select play-by-play, pregame and postgame work on the station’s Blackhawks, Cubs and Northwestern broadcasts, as well as anchor and host duties, in addition to his White Sox responsibilities.
Masur in between spent 2007-14 in San Diego. He was part of the San Diego Padres’ radio broadcast team, filling in occasionally Fox Sports San Diego game coverage, and also serving as the play-by-play voice of the University of San Diego men’s basketball team over that stretch
A graduate of Bradley University and Park Ridge’s Maine East High School, Masur’s play-by-play experience also includes Loyola men’s basketball team as well as baseball and softball on Big Ten Network.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!