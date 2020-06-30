Baseball notes: As history proves (hello, 1981), the Chicago Cubs can’t afford a slow start in a 60-game season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs’ 42-18 start in 2016 allowed them to cruise to the National League Central title, align their rotation for the playoffs and win their first World Series since 1908.

That record isn’t the best 60-game start in franchise history, but it serves as a reminder of the importance of a fast start as the Cubs begin preparations this week for a 60-game season after the coronavirus-delayed start.

According to team historian Ed Hartig, the best 60-game start in franchise history occurred in 1880, when the Chicago White Stockings started 48-11-1 en route to a 67-17-2 record and first place in the National League.

The Cubs’ best 60-game start since 1900 occurred in 1907, when they went 47-13. They finished 107-45-3 and won their first World Series.

The Cubs went 52-8 -- a franchise record for a 60-game stretch -- four times during the 1906 season. They ended the season at 116-36-3 but lost to the Chicago White Sox in the World Series.

Longtime Cubs fans will have a hard time forgetting the misadventures of the 1981 and 1999 seasons. The 1981 team had a franchise-worst 17-41-2 start through 60 games, including a 15-37-2 record before the strike.