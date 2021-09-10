 Skip to main content
Beardstown's convoy passes Jacksonville Routt Catholic 26-6

Beardstown handed Jacksonville Routt Catholic a tough 26-6 loss in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Both squads drew cheers for final-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 6-6 draw, which were all the Tigers needed.

The Tigers' upper-hand showed as they carried a 20-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 14-0.

Beardstown darted in front of Jacksonville Routt Catholic 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

