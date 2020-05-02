Bears decline quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s 5th-year option

What would have been the reward in picking up the fifth-year option?

With an escape hatch still available, a move to pick up Trubisky’s fifth-year option would have given the Bears peace of mind in the event the quarterback has his long-awaited breakthrough in 2020. If Trubisky plays like a rising star — or even just like an above-average and improving starter — the Bears would likely want to lock him into their plans for 2021 and possibly beyond. The fifth-year option would have given them that final season at $23.873 million at the very least. It also could have served as a placeholder and a starting point if they choose to negotiate a longer-term deal.

But in the Trubisky-makes-a-big-leap-in-2020 scenario, couldn’t the Bears also use the franchise tag on him for 2021?

They can. The franchise tag for quarterbacks this year is just north of $26.8 million and will rise some by next spring. So even in declining Trubisky’s fifth-year option, the Bears still have that in their back pocket. Unless, of course, they need to use the franchise tag on someone else. That someone else, in this case, could be receiver Allen Robinson, the only standout on offense right now whose current contract is set to expire after this season.