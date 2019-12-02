Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks working toward return

LAKE FOREST — The Chicago Bears defense held it together through seven games without team leader Akiem Hicks because of a dislocated elbow.

Now their Pro Bowl defensive end is back practicing but his possible return to the lineup could come too late to help the Bears.

The Bears (6-6) host the Dallas Cowboys (6-6) and face the NFL's top passing attack Thursday night, possibly with their season on the line, but Hicks can't return from injured reserve to game action until the following week against Green Bay.

Right now, Hicks is just relieved simply to be back at work.

"I would say this, if I can get my body to a place where I feel like I can compete at a high level, there's nothing that would stop me from being on the field with my boys," Hicks said.

Hicks suffered a left elbow injury early in the first quarter of the game in London against Oakland Oct. 6 and went on injured reserve a week later. He found it difficult watching games, particularly when the Bears lost four straight earlier this year.

"I won't pretend that that didn't hurt," Hicks said. "You feel like you can help. You feel like you can be out there and help your teammates out. But I've got to give credit to the guys that stepped in in my absence.