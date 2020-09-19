Bears look to build on opener, Giants seek 1st win for Judge

"We've got to do some things to help Saquon throughout the game," Judge said. "He's a key part of our team, he's an integral part of our offense. We're going to keep feeding him the ball and he's going to make some plays for us."

UNDER CENTER

A shotgun quarterback since he was in middle school, Trubisky might have a new home under center. He took about half his snaps there in the opener. And it looks like more of that is coming.

"You want to be able to keep things off-balance, and we still have a lot of stuff from the gun," coach Matt Nagy said. "But as we're trying to create this identity of who we are you can probably feel there's a little bit more of that for sure this year."

The change stems from the Bears' self-scouting in the wake of last season. They decided the offense would work better and keep defenses guessing more with the quarterback taking fewer shotgun snaps.

Trubisky felt the line blocked better when he was under center, that play-action functioned more smoothly, and the passing game benefited as a result.