Bears on 6-game skid after blowing late lead against Lions

Chicago had a 23-13 lead after piling up 253 yards in the first half, including 62 yards rushing and two touchdowns from David Montgomery. Detroit pulled within three on Matthew Stafford's 9-yard TD pass to Jesse James, but Trubisky responded with an 11-yard touchdown pass of his own to Cole Kmet with 11:23 to go.

The rookie tight end celebrated by taking a big swing in a tunnel at Soldier Field, using the football as a bat. But the Bears struck out down the stretch.

Stafford found Marvin Jones for a 25-yard touchdown with 2:18 remaining. Then, with the Bears facing a third-and-4 at their 17, Trubisky was stripped on a sack by Romeo Okwara and John Penisini recovered at the 7.

Trubisky committed three turnovers in last weekend's 41-25 loss at Green Bay, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble.

“I thought the guy made a good play,” Trubisky said. “I was about to get ready to throw. I had one hand on the football and he must have timed it perfectly. So I don't think it's an ongoing problem.”

Two Peterson runs later, Detroit had its first lead at 34-30 with 1:37 to go. Trubisky drove Chicago to the Lions 20 in the final seconds, but Montgomery was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1.