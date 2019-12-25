Bears Q&A: Will Ryan Pace consider replacing quarterback Mitch Trubisky? Is the GM’s job in jeopardy? Is it as bad as we think?

I agree that superstars will flash potential and do so early in their careers, and we have not seen that from Trubisky. Missing out on a franchise quarterback at the top of the draft can set a franchise back more than two or three years. Really, it’s going to set an organization back for as long as it takes it to admit the mistake and then do something about it. That could take four or five years. Ihave answered a handful questions about Pace’s future for weeks. This is a disappointing season for the Bears — for ownership, the front office, the coaches and the players. Not just the fans are frustrated. Pace’s contract runs for two more years, and he’s less than a year removed from being named the NFL executive of the year. The Bears are going to finish 8-8 or 7-9. Not 4-12 or 3-13. It’s common for fans to want to push the eject button as soon as things head south. But I would be surprised if the McCaskeys make a change after the season.