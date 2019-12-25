Bears Q&A: Will Ryan Pace consider replacing quarterback Mitch Trubisky? Is the GM’s job in jeopardy? Is it as bad as we think?

Chicago Tribune columnist Brad Biggs tackles your toughest Chicago Bears questions including the future of quarterback Mitch Trubisky, if general manager Ryan Pace's job is in jeopardy and if the organization's troubles are as bad as we think?
Q: Does Ryan Pace have the willingness to make a real change at quarterback?
That’s the multimillion-dollar question for the franchise heading into the offseason. First, the coaching staff needs to review the season and meet with the front office to hash out what worked and didn’t work and determine why. Then the Bears need to determine whether they want to proceed with Mitch Trubisky as the unquestioned starter in 2020 or replace him. The Bears can’t go halfway with this decision — I don’t believe it would make sense to find a veteran with limited starting experience to compete in a duel weighed heavily in Trubisky’s favor. They either need to commit to replacing Trubisky or circle the wagons and do some heavy lifting with the personnel around him and hope things begin to click in Year 4.
I haven’t seen enough consistent performances in terms of mechanics, decisions, throws and overall play that lead me to believe Trubisky is going to develop into a front-line starter. Perhaps I’m wrong. But the pundits throwing out comparisons to players such as Drew Brees, who scuffled through his first several seasons, are leaving out the dozens of quarterbacks who never panned out. The odds are stacked against Trubisky. He could have a long NFL career in in a different role, but I don’t see him being the franchise quarterback the Bears are seeking.
The media and fans have dissected Trubisky’s performance all season. It’s nearly time for the Bears to chart a course at the position. I think Pace would prefer to forge ahead with Trubisky. Pace hasn’t spoken on the record since before the season, and he’s right to wait to evaluate all 16 games.
Q: Knowing that Mitch Trubisky started for only one season in college, how would you compare his body of work in three NFL seasons with the three years of college ball for Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson? How would you re-rate the three if the draft were today?
Everyone knows the order in which the three would fall now. Three years into their NFL careers, the college-experience factor isn’t a viable explanation or excuse for what has happened in their pro careers. Watson had 35 starts at Clemson. Mahomes made 29 at Texas Tech. Trubisky had 13 at North Carolina. They’re all nearing the end of their third pro season, and referencing their experience — or lack thereof — in college only creates a crutch for Trubisky.
Q: No tight ends, an undrafted player on the offensive line and no running game. Are they all connected in explaining the poor offensive performance?
Absolutely. It’s never the fault of one position group for the depth of problems the Bears have in ranking 30th in the NFL in scoring. This isn’t going to be an easy fix, with some hard work and shrewd, calculated moves, the Bears can make a significant jump in 2020. With the defense expected to be good — and perhaps very good — again, the offense doesn’t need to be at the top of the league for the team to reach double digits in victories. Picture an offense that ranks 15th in scoring with the current defense. The Bears would probably have 10 or 11 wins right now.
Q: Is it as bad as we think?
Let’s use a little perspective. The Bears are 7-8 as they prepare for a Week 17 game in Minneapolis against a Vikings team locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC and suiting up for a meaningless game. This is a winnable game for the Bears, and while an 8-8 finish would be a huge disappointment given the massive expectations they had entering this season, we’ve seen worse. We’ve seen much worse.
Q: Do you see the Bears progressing if they don’t make any adjustments and bring in competition on the offensive line?
I don’t see any scenario in which the Bears don’t address the offensive line. The question is whether they will make moves that upgrade the performance of the unit. They need to consider other options at right guard, and left guard James Daniels needs to play better in 2020. The starting tackles are going to return, and Cody Whitehair is locked in with his contract extension.
Q: Will the Bears go all in on quarterback such as Teddy Bridgewater? It would be tough given the cap space, but with a few cuts — Kyle Long, Prince Amukamara, Taylor Gabriel — and not exercising Leonard Floyd’s option, they might be able to do it.
First, who is going to play cornerback if the Bears were to cut Amukamara? That would create a massive hole, and the Bears don’t have a replacement on the roster right now. The Bears need to move on from Gabriel, but that would leave a real need for a vertical threat. The Bears probably will bring Floyd back on his fifth-year option — letting him go would create yet another need. As for Bridgewater, the Bears would need to get a good feel for how his skill set fits with their offensive scheme. If they want to make a move at quarterback, cost can’t get in the way of the decision. Not in my opinion, anyway.
Q: How big of a priority figuring out the tight end position?
It needs to be very high on the list for general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy. Trey Burton has $4 million guaranteed for 2020, but the Bears can’t put themselves in a position in which they are counting on him without having a quality backup plan. I would expand the Bears’ needs to playmakers. They tout their playmakers and skill-position players but they need upgrades, and they must develop better ways to utilize Tarik Cohen, who has been a nonfactor far too often on offense.
Q: Do the Bears view Alex Bars as a tackle or guard? They bumped him up from the practice squad, so clearly they think he can be a part of the future. I wonder if he’ll be the swing tackle next year or a legitimate option at right guard.
Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand believes that Bars projects best as a guard. It will be interesting to see if Bars has an opportunity to compete for the right guard position in the offseason. I doubt the first choice would be to consider him as a potential swing tackle.
Q: Is Ryan Pace in jeopardy of losing his job? I know you get a ton of questions about why Pace didn’t draft Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson, and you’ve answered them numerous times. But in my opinion, this might go down as the biggest draft blunder in Bears history.
I agree that superstars will flash potential and do so early in their careers, and we have not seen that from Trubisky. Missing out on a franchise quarterback at the top of the draft can set a franchise back more than two or three years. Really, it’s going to set an organization back for as long as it takes it to admit the mistake and then do something about it. That could take four or five years. Ihave answered a handful questions about Pace’s future for weeks. This is a disappointing season for the Bears — for ownership, the front office, the coaches and the players. Not just the fans are frustrated. Pace’s contract runs for two more years, and he’s less than a year removed from being named the NFL executive of the year. The Bears are going to finish 8-8 or 7-9. Not 4-12 or 3-13. It’s common for fans to want to push the eject button as soon as things head south. But I would be surprised if the McCaskeys make a change after the season.
Q: For Christmas, Brad, all I ask is that you please debunk the burgeoning speculation regarding the Bears trading for Andy Dalton?
The Bengals are expected to draft LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. At that point, they likely would consider trading Dalton or potentially releasing him. I don’t have a problem with him as an option for the Bears. The Bengals benched Dalton because they wanted to look at Ryan Finley, whom they determined is not part of the solution. Dalton can read the field better than Mitch Trubisky and has plenty of experience. He won a minimum of 10 starts for four consecutive seasons from 2012-15, and the Bengals have invested little around him other than wide receiver A.J. Green. They have let talented offensive linemen walk out the door instead of paying them. Dalton isn’t a fantastic option, but at this point, are there significantly better quarterbacks available?