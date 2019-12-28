Bears Sunday storylines: A final Mitch Trubisky progress report, a farewell to Bears100 and Allen Robinson’s Good Guy honor

Added Trubisky: “He’s just an incredible teammate, reliable player and he’s going to have your back through it all. Anytime you need a big-time play or someone who’s always going to be there for his teammates, Allen is an absolute professional.”

Robinson was also recognized Thursday for his consistent availability and cooperative spirit in dealing with the media in 2019. The Chicago chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America voted Robinson as this year’s Bears Media Good Guy, an award for the figure on the team who best handles the responsibilities of dealing with the press.

On that front, Robinson has been a gem to work with all season. He has made himself available as often as he’s needed. After wins. After losses. Multiple times during the practice week. For huge camera-filled scrums and for one-on-one sit-downs. Robinson has rarely if ever turned down an interview request. He hasn’t searched for excuses to avoid interaction. And he has been engaging and insightful just about every time he has stopped to talk.

Robinson has never ended an interview until there were no more questions to be asked. And even when there were no more questions to be asked, he would hang around his locker just in case another one or two popped up.