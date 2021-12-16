Tags
Fred Jackson's daughters Aaliyah, Kayla, Kylee, Lacey and Casey Jackson will be in the starting lineup against Jacksonville on Saturday.
She charged items ranging from a utility bill to a dog collar, police say.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
She tells him: "You are a disgusting person..."
St. Teresa was voted out of the CIC and a counterproposal put forward to withdraw from football but remain in the CIC for other sports was not voted on.
Victim was also beaten with vacuum cleaner and a guitar.
Millikin University issues apology for pastor's commencement comments on gender during Sunday's commencement ceremony.
It’s hard to top Chad Baker’s gifts. Last year, shortly before the holidays, Baker gave away one of his rental houses to the home’s tenant, 63-year-old Ruby Jones.
Rachel Crnkovich and her family were having a Christmas gathering when the monstrous tornado that made its way through parts of Coles and Moultrie County overnight Friday hit their home.
The unions representing teachers and support staff in 52 school districts, including Mattoon, on Friday filed a motion to intervene in a Sangamon County lawsuit over the state's mask requirement.
