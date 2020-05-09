BenFred: A few changes could take baseball in empty stadiums from bearable to exciting

Mic up the players, not for silly in-game interviews, but to get that XFL effect for MLB. I don’t want to hear a corny interview with a player during a game, but I would be interested in hearing what two opponents say to one another at first base, or how a batter works the umpire for a better strike zone. The players would have to agree to this, of course. If they realized the broadcast partners were using decent discretion on what was aired and what wasn’t, they would loosen up.

Remember, the default sound in the ballpark is going to be dead silence. The best soundtrack, the fans, is not available. Listening in on the players would make us forget.

2. Let players pick the playlist

Walk-up songs are great, but they are just little snippets into each player’s personality, and they don’t usually make it to the broadcast. Expand this idea. Let each team come up with a player-selected playlist that will serve as the background music to the game. The home team’s playlist starts each game, unless the visiting team takes a lead, and then it switches. Each team could update its playlist weekly, and make them publicly available for fans on music streaming services.

3. Create a dugout cam