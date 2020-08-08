BenFred: Cardinals' chances of salvaging a season seem like one in a million now

That MLB’s plan was a mess won’t make Mozeliak sleep any better during another lost weekend. Not when his club’s inability to shake the virus is forcing this on-the-fly rewrite of the league’s rules. As of Friday night, the Cardinals could not say which boxes they need to check in order to resume play, because the boxes they had to check to leave Milwaukee brought the virus home on the team plane. See what I mean by off the map?

“A lot of frustration,” Mozeliak said. “A lot of disappointment.”

Pile on the president of baseball operations if you like. You won’t make him feel worse than he does. Some of his players and staff members are sick, fortunately not severely, but still. Others are asymptomatic, yet contaminated. The rest are testing positive for frustration. Other than three new positive tests after days of negatives, the most surprising news Friday was that no Cardinals opted out before reentering quarantine.