BenFred: Illinois legend Henson's impact on Underwood will live on

“I thought he was a wonderful man,” Martin said Thursday. “Of course, I love (former Purdue) coach (Gene) Keady, but before Coach Keady, I was going to play for Coach Henson at Illinois. I went on an official visit, and I had a chance to sit in his home. His wife was a wonderful lady. And what is amazing, years ago, when Coach was out of coaching, his wife remembered me. That was neat for me. She was that kind of person, and he was a good man. The figurehead of that program.”

Another part of Henson’s legacy too often gets overlooked. It came in 1962, before the New Mexico State guard turned Las Cruces High School coach agreed to accept the job at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. Henson told school officials they had to agree to let him integrate the all-white team before he accepted the job. He later referred to that moment as one of his proudest.

“That’s one of the things that is maybe not talked about enough,” Underwood said. “Coach was at the leading edge of that, pushing.”