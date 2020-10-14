Bernard Schoenburg: With long-time home in Springfield, why does candidate's father vote, get elected delegate from Taylorville?

But the state GOP's top lawyer says the Taylorville home is fine as a voting base and running for election. Rep. Davis says he doesn't keep tabs on where his father sleeps but likens his being registered to vote in Taylorville to a college student being away from one home and registering and voting from campus.

Burt Odelson, a Chicago election lawyer knowledgeable about residency questions, said Illinois law got more flexible about residency a few years ago. Odelson tried to block Rahm Emanuel from running for mayor of Chicago in 2011 after Emanuel rented out his Chicago home when he was chief of staff to President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C.

"The appellate court ruled for me that he needs to have a physical presence there," Odelson said, saying that is "what law used to be. Then, the Illinois Supreme Court reversed the appellate court and put him back on the ballot as long as he has some presence and has an intent to remain in the house.

"I would tell you as an election lawyer, you can only register to vote from your primary residence that you call home," Odelson added. "But where you call home has now been redefined after the Emanuel case."

Emanuel went on to become Chicago mayor from 2011 to 2019.