Best picture '1917' is big winner at British Academy Awards (copy)

"It takes everyone to look at what they're doing," she said. "Awards are right at the end of a whole process, and so we need to look at the types of films being made, the opportunities that people are getting, how the films are being promoted. All of these things play a part."

Presenting the best-director award, Australian actress Rebel Wilson quipped that she could never achieve what the nominees did: "I just don't have the balls."

Scarlett Johansson, a best-actress nominee for "Marriage Story," said the lack recognition for female directors was disappointing.

"So many women made great films this year," she said. "And I think it just goes to show you that there is a systemic problem that is very prevalent."

Hours before the event and several miles away, three people were wounded and a knifeman shot dead by police in what police called a terrorism-related attack. The BBC canceled plans to broadcast interviews from the red carpet on its news channel as a result.