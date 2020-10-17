Bill Madden: This offseason will be a bloodbath for MLB players

As for the notion that baseball got partially bailed out this year by the massive national TV contracts, that is a misconception. The national TV, radio and licensing monies all go into the MLB Central fund from which approximately $65-70 million per club is doled out at the end of the year. But this year that number is estimated to be about $50 million per club. The fact is, local revenues — attendance, TV and radio, concessions, merchandising — account for 80% of the clubs' revenues, and they were essentially nonexistent this year.

"Those revenues we will never recover," said one team exec, "but what's most concerning to all of us is the unknown about 2021. We don't know when, if or how many fans we're going to be allowed in the seats, so how do you go about determining revenues and payrolls?"

As a result, players can expect a deluge of non-tenders this winter, meaning there will very likely be more free agents on the market than in any year in history. It brings to mind maverick Oakland A's owner Charlie Finley's laughed-at proposal to his fellow lords back in the '70s: There should only be one-year contracts and all the players would be free agents every year. Then-players union chief Marvin Miller had to convince the players that, enticing as Finley's proposal may have sounded, flooding the market with free agents would be disastrous for them.