Blank check: Champaign St. Thomas More writes off Farmer City Blue Ridge 56-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Champaign St. Thomas More on Friday as it blanked Farmer City Blue Ridge 56-0 on September 10 in Illinois football action.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
