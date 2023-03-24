QUINCY — The Quincy man charged in the Feb. 23 shooting death of his estranged wife has pleaded not guilty to charges.
Timothy W. Bliefnick, 39, entered the plea to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion Friday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Judge Robert Adrian set the trial for May 22. Bliefnick is set to return to court April 12 for a status hearing and April 20 for an all-day motion hearing.
Rebecca Bliefnick was discovered dead in her home on Kentucky Road in Quincy by a family member on Feb. 23. Quincy Police determined that Bliefnick had died from multiple gunshot wounds and immediately began investigating the death as a homicide.
Timothy Bliefnick, a Decatur native, was arrested March 13. An Adams County grand jury indicted him on the charges alleging that he entered the home at 2528 Kentucky Road knowing that Rebecca Bliefnick was home and caused her death by discharging a firearm.
Citing pre-trial publicity in the case, Adrian said he was sealing all motions in the case to prevent prejudicing potential jurors. He said the motions would be unsealed after the trial concludes.
Adrian also cleared the courtroom of the general public and the media for two motion hearings.
When court resumed about 20 minutes later, Adrian said he denied defense motions to remove a prosecutor from the case for a suggested conflict of interest and for access to evidence. He did not go into further details.
Outside the courtroom, Bliefnick’s attorney, Casey Schnack said she sought to remove Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state’s attorney’s office for his involvement in the investigation.
Jones declined to comment on the motion outside of what transpired in open court.
Schnack also said the motion on access to evidence was in reference to a private Facebook group for residents on Kentucky Road that had posts relevant to the case.
She learned that neither the state’s attorney’s office nor law enforcement had access to it, and that she would take appropriate steps to identify admins and gain access to the posts.
Schnack highlighted voluminous amounts of discovery in the case, including 56 DVDs and three USB drives.
“I’m still not sure why my client is sitting in jail without bond,” she said after reviewing hours of surveillance video and hundreds of photos.
Schnack said she is ready for the May trial.
If convicted, each count of first-degree murder carries a sentence between 45 years to natural life in the Illinois Department of Corrections. This includes a 25 year enhancement because a firearm was used.
The home invasion charge carries a sentence between 31 years and natural life.
