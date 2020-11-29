Bloomington center's mission to help vulnerable kids

The multidisciplinary team approach at the CAC includes law enforcement, representatives from the Department of Children and Family Services, prosecutors, mental health providers, medical providers who specialize in child abuse and advocates who work with the families. Last year about 14,000 children were seen at Illinois CACs.

Michelle Rothwell, a social worker at Bloomington Junior High School, said that when students disclose sexual abuse, she often will drive them to the CAC personally instead of sending them over in the back of a squad car.

“Just being there with that child so they know they have a person, because I don’t want them to leave our school with a police officer and then go interview with more … I want for somebody to be there who they trust and know,” she said.

Reynolds added that some children have been taught not to trust police or talk to officers about “things of that nature so putting them at the Children’s Advocacy Center even though they typically are speaking to detectives, they don’t necessarily know that. So it can make the kid feel a little bit more comfortable.”

Ensuring children only have to make their statement once is also a valuable part, said Molly Evans, director of the local center.