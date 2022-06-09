Bloomington Gold Collection shows off some of the rarest Corvettes known in the world

NORMAL — As waves of Corvettes and car enthusiasts drive into the Twin Cities this weekend for the Bloomington Gold Corvette USA car show, organizers have compiled a special collection of some of the rarest, most sought-after Corvette models from 1953 through the 2000s.

“We picked some notable low-production cars, like several cars are one of one or one of two that were made,” said Guy Larsen, president of Bloomington Gold Corvettes USA. “A lot of them are also picked for performance reasons, whether they have special performance motors or setups.”

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Bloomington Gold Corvettes USA car show will be in town this Friday and Saturday at Illinois State University, along with the show's special Gold Collection.

The 2022 Gold Collection comprises 30 special cars for attendees to see at the Bone Student Center during the show this weekend. They were also celebrated at a gala Thursday night.

Some of the cars have never been seen before and others have not been seen in years, but each Corvette has its own story to tell, from the engineering to the original owners who may still be in possession of their car.

Included in the collection is a 1963 Corvette Grand Sport “Lightweight” engineered and built by Zora Arkus-Duntov, a Belgian-born American engineer whose work on the vehicle model netted him the title “Father of the Corvette.”

The ‘63 model is also one of five Corvette Grand Sports built under the guidance of Arkus-Duntov and is owned by Revs Institute, a nonprofit automotive museums and historical preservation site based out of Naples, Fla.

Another model featured is an Aztec Copper 1957 Corvette Convertible that is one of the best-documented first-generation examples known to exist in the world.

Owned by the Mecum family, of Walworth, Wisc., its origin is supported by extensive original documentation, including nearly every piece of dealership paperwork when the car was first bought and full ownership documentation.

Attendees can also witness Briggs Cunningham’s #3 1960 Corvette Le Mans Racer. Used in the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race in France, the car won its class in 1960 — the first time a Corvette claimed that spot.

Cunningham was an American entrepreneur and professional racing driver known for his many appearances at Le Mans and other races throughout the world from 1930 to 1963.

This first-generation model was the subject of an intense search that is now the subject of a documentary, "The Quest." Chip Miller, co-founder of the Corvettes at Carlisle event held annually in Pennsylvania, had sought the historically significant vehicle for years.

His friend, restorer Kevin Mackay, was tasked with finding the car for Miller.

“I gave him my word that if we found the car and we can get it, he gets the car,” said MacKay, who owns Corvette Repair Inc. in Long Island and Valley Stream, N.Y.. “You got to remember one thing here, when you bring this kind of car to Le Mans, it’s like going to the Olympics. You’re representing the United States and there were only four cars that went there.”

Miller died in 2004 from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a buildup of abnormal amyloid deposits in the body, but lived to witness the car being restored.

The search started with hunting down the vehicle identification numbers (VIN) of all first-generation Corvettes that rode on the Le Mans track and tracking that VIN number down to an airline pilot who had painted the car red and converted it for street use without knowing its history, MacKay said.

Once they restored the car to its previous glory in 2002, the next challenge was to take it back to Le Mans to drive the track with John Fitch, one of the original drivers of the car, said Lance Miller, Chip’s son.

“This is what he aspired to get and he did it. He achieved his dream but unfortunately, in 2004 he passed away, and that’s where I came in,” Lance Miller said. “I was able to live out his dream of taking the car back to the mall with John Fitch in 2010 and at the time John was at the of 92.”

The car is now owned by Irwin Kroiz, of Ambler, Pa., who was friends with the Miller family and knew the car's significance. When Kroiz heard that Lance Miller was considering selling it, he had to make an offer.

“My love is Corvettes and I have other Corvettes, also but this will fit perfectly with the collection and I'll take care of it for the rest of my life,” Kroiz said. “It’s not going to be sold by me.”

"The Quest," which chronicles the backstory and search for the historic racing car, will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday at The Normal Theater, 209 W. North St.

The film features Chip and Lance Miller, MacKay and Kroiz, along with others associated with the story of the coveted Corvette. They will also be in attendance as special guests for the film showing.

“I think a lot of our attendees are like me where they’re just Corvette-a-holics, I’ll say,” Larsen said. “They might have modern cars or they may have some older cars, but most of the guys and gals who attend don’t have cars like these.

“Some may have never seen some of these cars in person and won’t get to see them anywhere else.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0