Blue Mound no-show roofer denies theft charge

DECATUR — Zachary R. Newberry, who police say pocketed $13,000 to put a new roof on a Blue Mound area home and never laid a single shingle, is now denying charges of theft and misrepresentation.

Newberry, 35, was escorted into Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday in the custody of two Department of Corrections officers from the Graham Correctional Center.

Prison records show he’s been housed there since Sept. 1 after being convicted in Christian County of being a felon in possession of a weapon and receiving a 2½ year sentence.

Giving evidence against Newberry, Blue Mound Police Chief Chad Lamb said the roof rip-off allegation dates to January when a customer signed a deal to pay “in excess of $13,000” for the work.

Lamb told Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter he had interviewed the customer in July to get the details. “And as of the date you spoke (to the customer), Mr. Newberry hadn’t even begun the work, is that correct?” asked Rueter.

“Correct,” replied Lamb.

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, on cross-examination, asked Lamb if his investigation had turned up information that said Newberry had parked a trailer outside the home where the roofing job was to be done, but the trailer had been stolen.

“And that was the reason Zachary said he had not completed the work, because his trailer with all the materials he had already purchased with part of that money, had been stolen?” asked Sanders.

The police chief replied that was the story Newberry told the customer, but his police department received no report from Newberry of such a theft. “And we do not have a police report on file for any trailer being stolen in our jurisdiction,” he added.

Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try Newberry who was at one stage warned not to interrupt the proceedings after he twice tried to speak as the judge was talking.

Forbes scheduled the case for a pretrial hearing Jan. 26 but told the correctional officers that the defendant won’t have to be present on that occasion.