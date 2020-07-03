Boating standalone photos
DECATUR — With fists raised to the sky, over 100 Black women of all ages posed for a group photo with Lake Decatur as their backdrop.
Lovie Smith gushed about the dive. The players on the Illinois football team followed suit. That play, that effort, they said at the time, was a spark into the offseason.
Mark your calendar because the first Thursday in July should bring news that will guide Congressional action.
New laws affecting drivers, students and workers are among the measures taking effect in Illinois Wednesday
Contributions members of the LGBTQ community have made to society should be taught in Illinois’ public schools. Workers, regardless of the siz…
The Popeyes restaurant shut down by the Macon County Health Department had dozens of violations in an inspection conducted Tuesday, records show, including uncooked chicken being kept at unsafe temperatures and cross-contamination risks.
Police are searching for a suspect after a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest Saturday night.
All of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders since April 8 pertaining to the novel coronavirus pandemic are void because he exceeded his authority when he used his emergency powers for more than 30 days, a Clay County judge ruled Thursday.
Former Nokomis and Chatham Glenwood standout Reid Detmers takes Central Illinois ties with him to the Los Angeles Angels
Reid Detmers leaned on the fence down the third base line at Millikin's Workman Family Baseball Field in a white "Rule Omaha" tee-shirt and a grey baseball hat with an orange outline of the state of Illinois in the middle.
According to a post on the department’s Park Watch Facebook page, “numerous individuals unlawfully entered and remained on park property at the Devon Amphitheater. These individuals were observed to have engaged various illegal activities, not limited to drug and alcohol use.”
Police say a Decatur man placed his girlfriend in a tight headlock after punching and kicking her in the body multiple times during an argument.