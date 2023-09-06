DECATUR — Visitors leaving the Macon County Courthouse on Wednesday found the parking lot partially blocked by fire vehicles and police officers searching the area in the wake of a bomb threat called in around 10 a.m.

Macon County Sheriff Jim Root said the telephone threat targeted the attached Macon County Jail but his deputies did a wide sweep of the entire courthouse-jail area and perimeter to check for any signs of danger. Nothing was found.

“There was nothing in the phone call that would give any specifics and we just do it (the search) as a precaution to make sure we are doing our due diligence in checking the area,” Root said.

No buildings were evacuated as the searching officers concluded the threat had been a hoax.

A fire truck was staged on West Wood Street across from the courthouse building and a fire battalion chief truck briefly blocked one of the courthouse parking lot exits as the police conducted their search operation.

