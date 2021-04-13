BOWLING
HONOR ROLL
At Spare Time Lanes
Women — Mandie Dietz had the high women's game 269 and also the high women's series 718. Taylor Bird 663-604. Cynthia Howell 650-628. Hannah Moore 618. Alyssa Bird 600. Taylor Bird 267-244-227. Cynthia Howell 257-236-214. Alyssa Bird 236. Hannah Moore 226-224. Jackie Smith 226. Barbara Dyke 226. Mary Patel 222-203-200. Connie Smith 215. Diane McGee 215. Pam Musser 214. Trinity Bush 210. Sandy Hollis 200.
Men — James Heckwine had the high men's game 298 and also had the high men's series 788. Rob Baser 738. John Bright Jr. 736. Tom Adcock 730. Terry Young 730. Gabe Howell 728. Brandon Bond 717. Kyle Holliday 706. Ron Snyder 705. Terrence Cloyd 701. Bill Barnett 701. Rob Baser 279-259. Tom Adcock 279-257. Chad Vandolah 279. Mike Houran 279. Ron Snyder 278. Dave Lehew 276. Doug Fryman 274. Terry Young 269. Gabe Howell 268-266. Bill Barnett 268. Wayne Lingafelter 268. Brandon Bond 268. Terrence Cloyd 266. Mel Lingafelter 265. Josh Hudson 259. Kelly Ewing 259. Tony Mahon 258. Eric Dudley 258. Steve Shae 258. Mike Wilcox 258. Tom Hector 257. Bruce Drake 256. Rick Chenoweth 255. David Fromm 254. Steve McKee 253. Pat Hilligoss 253. Kelly Holmes 251.